Superstar Ed Sheeran has announced he will play an extra homecoming gig after his two Ipswich shows sold out in less than half an hour this morning.

The Castle on the Hill singer had already revealed shows in Ipswich's Chantry Park on August 23 and 24.

But now there's a third chance to see him after a third show was announced for August 25.

An Ipswich Council spokesman said: “After the huge demand for the first two shows, we are extremely excited that another date has been added to this run and that more people will get the chance to see Ed in his own backyard.

"Our events team are certainly going to be busy in the run up to these events but the big economic boost this will bring to the town will definitely be worth it.”

Tickets can be bought from sites listed on www.edsheeran.com.