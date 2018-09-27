THE grandfather of a disabled seven-year-old boy was left “sick to his stomach” after being slapped with a fine for parking outside his grandson’s school.

Michael Tidmarsh, grandfather to little Leon Johnson, freely admits he parks on the yellow zig-zag lines outside Frinton Primary School.

However, he insists he does so because he has no other choice, needing to pull up where there is dropped kerb to unload Leon and ensure he enters school safely in his electronic wheelchair.

Leon was born prematurely and suffered from an infection at birth which left doctors certain he would die.

Miraculously, Leon pulled through and continues to defy expectations, although every day is a struggle as he battles quadriplegic cerebral palsy.

Michael, 55, insists school staff, parents and even police officers have given his choice of parking the nod.

But he was confronted by a parking attendant who slapped him with a £35 fine and “warned he would be back”.

“I explained the situation to the parking officer, how in Leon’s case there really isn’t anywhere else for us to stop,” he said.

“We really aren’t hurting anyone, it is an exception.

“I need to lower a ramp to get Leon out and this is the safest place to do it.

“I talked to the school about it and they are aware and in agreement.

“I have had the police there before and PCSOs, who have all agreed in our case it is acceptable to park there.

“We even display a disabled badge, which the attendant saw.”

Michael, from Kirby, who retired around four years ago after breaking his back at work, looks after Leon with his wife, Brenda.

The doting grandparents provide around the clock care for the youngster.

The family have previously highlighted the enormous cost of caring for someone in Leon’s position, saying it is a “constant fight for everything he needs”.

“I am expecting him to be there every day now,” said Michael.

“It left me feeling sick to my stomach.

“Leon has been with us for seven years and he is more like a son to me than a grandson.”

Tracey Caffull, headteacher of Frinton Primary School, said she could not comment on the cases of individual parents.

“We were closely with all families to ensure we support them as best we possibly can,” she said.

A North Essex Parking Partnership spokesman said: “The circumstances relating to the penalty charge notice will be investigated on appeal and a written response provided in due course.”