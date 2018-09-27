A fraudster and his investigator wife have escaped jail after claiming nearly £20,000 in benefits to which he was not entitled.

Paul Stevens, 70, and wife Alexandra, 49, were both handed suspended sentences after they exaggerated Mr Stevens’ claims for Disability Living Allowance and Personal Independence Payment.

The couple, who had denied the offences but had been convicted by a jury, told the Department for Work and Pensions Mr Stevens needed help bathing, cooking, getting dressed and claimed he could not walk for long distances.

However, images shown at the trial showed Mr Stevens enjoying himself on a zipwire, helping prune a tree using a saw and working in the front garden of the couple’s home in Neasden Avenue, Clacton.

Paul Stevens pictured sawing whilst in a tree

Mr Stevens was injured at work and began claiming disability benefits in 1995 for conditions including a degenerative bone disease.

John Livingston, prosecuting, told Chelmsford Crown Court: “The claim was not fraudulent from the outset because it is accepted when he originally claimed he was entitled to some benefits. “

However, in 2015, with the help of his wife, the pensioner began cutting corners with his benefits forms. They eventually claimed £19,996 they were not entitled to.

This picture of Mr Stevens on a zipwire was shown to the jury during the trial

Barry Gilbert, representing Mr Stevens, said: “Your honour might think whether the point here is that a genuine claim has been over exaggerated.

"The fact is Mr Stevens should have said something but just did not.“

This is an unusual case in as much as the prosecution was advised the claim became false but it was initially correct, but he was not as disabled as they were making out.”

Gavin Capper, representing Mrs Stevens, who was a benefits fraud investigator and then a tax fraud investigator, said the couple had been crippled financially since the investigation began.

He added: “She is somebody who has had a significant fall from grace.

"Her job used to pay around £30,000 a year, now she earns £7.49 an hour.”

Judge David Turner said: “I have no doubt you cut corners in the hope of maximising the benefits, which is made all the more shameful by the fact you received family inheritance in 2014 and 2015 of £240,000.

"These crimes are not victimless. The victim is the taxpayer and the people who have a genuine need of support and benefits which a humane society offers.”

He added: “Both of you are people of previous good character and you have brought shame and a degree of public despair down on yourselves.

“I do not doubt this has been a nightmare episode, but it has been a self-inflicted one.”

Mr Stevens was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered him to complete 20 days rehabilitation, after being convicted of failing to notify a change of circumstances and of making dishonest representation to obtain benefit.

Mrs Stevens was handed a four-month term, suspended for two years, ordered to complete 180 hours of unpaid work and 15 days of rehabilitation after being convicted of dishonest representation to obtain benefit.

A hearing to discuss what the couple will pay back will take place in the week beginning January 7.

A Department for Work and Pensions spokesperson said: “Only a small minority of benefit claimants are dishonest, but cases like these show how we are catching the minority who cheat the system and divert taxpayers' money from those who need it.

“We are determined to catch those we suspect of fraudulently claiming benefits by following up on tip-offs, undertaking surveillance and working with local councils.”