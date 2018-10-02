A PARTNERSHIP aimed at cracking down on speeding motorists has added a 12th village to its number.

Harwich and District Community Speed Watch Partnership works to deter motorists from speeding through the rural villages of Tendring.

Now Tendring village is the latest to join the group.

Two recent sessions in School Road, Tendring, resulted in 241 speeding motorists receiving warning letters from Essex Police.

Dave Blackiston, coordinator of the sped watch partnership, said: “We have seen speeds up to 53 mph in the 30 mph limit.

“These anti-social motorists are causing misery for villagers and a danger to children and other road users.”

He added: “Tendring Police has agreed to come out with us on some of our speed monitoring sessions with their Trucam.

“And prolific speeding motorists face the possibility of disqualification with some of the speeds that we have seen.”

To find out more about the group, go to saferessexroads.org.