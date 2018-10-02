Free parking will revive town centre business

In a few weeks Marks and Spencer Food and Aldi will open in Walton.

I’m sure lots of people will come for these two shops alone, but wouldn’t it be good for Walton if they also came into town and spent some money in the smaller shops.

Trouble is we have quite a few empty shops.

We’ve got a vicious circle here: without customers the shops don’t thrive, but people won’t come to the town if there are only a few shops.

One thing that could easily be done is to make the Mill Lane and Town car parks free all the time, not just after 11am.

I’ve just read that West Oxfordshire has free parking and a town like Witney is thriving, with almost no empty shops, and all down to free parking.

Connaught Avenue and the Triangle are busy. Why? Free parking.

I understand the old post office in the high street is to be converted to a new toilet block. When?

It’s nearly time the council will be closing the toilet blocks, except the one by the pier, and who’s going to walk all that way from the town even if they know it’s there.

Some of the signage needs looking at too. The large sign by the exit from Mill Lane car park in Kirby Road looks as though it’s pointing down the lane.

I’ve seen quite a few cars trying to go down there in the summer.

Also the sign for Mill Lane car park in the High Street is very small and high up on the right, so nobody sees it.

Put signs up directing people to the car parks, I’m trying to think of a sign showing the entrance to the Town car park from either the High Street or The Parade.

We need to make Walton as welcoming as possible, for residents and visitors alike who may well come to M&S and Aldi.

We need free parking at all times and a decent toilet block.

Can the powers that be do something as quickly as possible, not sit on their backsides talking about it for months on end? Councillors, please go out and talk to your constituents and ask them what they want in the town to make it thrive again and act on it.

Linda Vears, Walton

Traffic warden lacked humanity

I AM writing about an incident I witnessed outside my grandson’s school on Friday at about 3pm.

Frinton Primary has been there for more than 100 years and seen many changes.

Nowadays most people try to pick up the children by foot but for some of us that is not always possible.

As I work and am self-employed it is easier for me to make time and therefore I pick up my grandson.

I always park legally even if it means having to park some way from the school and walk up and the majority of people do the same.

However there are still some that abuse this and park right outside the school for no other reason than they can’t be bothered to walk.

These people abuse the parking restriction and should be punished. Except for one: Leon’s granddad.

Why? Because Leon is in a wheelchair and needs the drop curb to get his wheelchair on to the road and up the ramp in to his grandad’s vehicle which is built to take the heavy electric wheelchair.

This means he has to park on the yellow zig zags. Everyone knows he parks there and nobody ever parks there.

The school is aware of it and never complains.

There is an alternative but why Leon should have to come out of a separate entrance? He wants to come out with his friends. He wants to be treated like everyone else.

We have had several people come down from police, wardens and they all turn a blind eye to Leon’s granddad’s vehicle because that is what decent people do. That is what happens when human beings treat other human beings like human beings which brings me on today.

A warden who refused to give me his name and number (but I managed to take a photograph of him) was following orders.

He gave Leon’s granddad a ticket.

He was not willing to compromise and quite frankly was looking for a confrontation.

His condescending manner could have caused a serious incident in a matter that could have been avoided.

Something should be done for Leon’s granddad to be able to park near the drop kerb.

It is ridiculous there isn’t a disabled space for such instances.

It is not right and not fair on this little boy in a time we are supposed to have more tolerance and understanding with people who are not as fortunate but still deserved to be treated as equals.

A.G Longhurst, Thorpe

Time to invest in Holland-on-Sea

The council press release last week proudly announced it had dipped in to the “magic money pot” to lavish £130,000 refurbishing a Brightlingsea toilet.

Similarly £30,000 was found to refurbish a public convenience in Harwich while Holland on Sea’s shopping village, which provides a vital service that enables people who don’t drive to stay independent and in their own homes, is losing its only public convenience on Ipswich Road open space.

Bosses at the council inform us our restaurants and the coffee shop should provide this service.

We have pointed out the council’s new strategy of cutting a service for the sick disabled and elderly people of Holland-on-Sea to pay for luxury facilities in the north Essex constituency of Sir Bernard Jenkin is a flawed strategy.

Our MP is Giles Watling so perhaps he can help change the council’s mind.

The Holland-on-Sea Community Magazine summer issue informs us the Holland Residents’ Association has applied for council funding to make a garden in our open space on Ipswich Road.

We hope it will support our fight for a refurbished toilet there.

If the general public will be using the garden, where will they spend a penny if there is no nearby toilet?

Councillors Joy Broderick, Colin Winfield and King, Holland on Sea Group on Tendring Council

Community could run shop

We have witnessed plenty of shops boarded up in Clacton and surrounding areas.

Marks and Spencerwill be the next casualty. One solution: maybe the shop could be taken on by a community franchise?

I guess we do not miss it until we lose it.

However, Clacton could be thriving with independent shops, bakeries, butchers, fishmongers, local farm or agricultural produce.

Bring back the traditional retail experience to match the traditional seaside town. The business rates and rents make this impossible for most small and medium businesses.

However, with business on the agenda of the government, there must be some innovative schemes available from the local council.

Many people cannot start businesses due to start up costs.

As much as I love a nose around the charity shops, which are plentiful because of the rent and rate subsidies, it is ridiculous to see so many boarded up shops and lost opportunities for small independent businesses.

I’ll back them over the large corporations, who can afford the high rents and good sites, any day.

D Tibble, Colchester

Refreshing to see change of tune

What a refreshing change of tone at Colchester’s Local Plan meeting last week.

It is great to see Colchester’s Conservatives and the Lib Dems working together and making the right noises about the need to involve local people in plan-making.

They are right to request training, briefings from officers between committee meetings and more time to study reports.

They are right that the officers who submitted the failed plan will need to be held to account this time round.

Braintree and Tendring still have a long way to go.

However, like Colchester, they need to acknowledge that in essence this is a new plan, looking at all alternatives.

We urge councillors to take inspiration from Colchester, taking a proactive interest in what happens next - challenging the assumptions and promises of the past few years.

Well done, Colchester Council - you encouraged debate.

There is still a very long way to go and we will be keeping an extremely close eye on how things are done.

But let’s hope this results in a better plan for all of us.

Rosie Pearson Secretary, Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex, Pattiswick