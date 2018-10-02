POLICE officers working in Tendring solved 162 crimes last month.
Figures show August was a “testing month” for officers in the district.
In total, 422 cases of anti-social behaviour and 430 domestic abuse incidents were investigated.
More than 45 crashes were attended and 65 stop and searches were completed.
A spokesman said: “With seaside revelry and an amazing airshow to buoy the mood and distract from vicious assaults on officers, August was a testing month for the police in Tendring.”
