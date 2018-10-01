VOLUNTEERS who maintain a much-loved play area have said enough is enough after years of vandalism and damage.

A playing area has stood next to Little Clacton Village Hall for decades and three years ago it received a much-needed facelift thanks to £28,000 of charity grants.

But the Harold Lilley Playing Field and Village Hall Trust has been forced to fork out more than £1,500 on repairs to the play area equipment.

The playing area is expensive to maintain, as the trust which runs it does not receive any cash from the parish or district councils.

Money for maintenance and repairs must come through fundraising.

Peter Balbirnie, chairman of the village hall committee, says the vandalism simply cannot go on as the trust struggles to meet the costs.

In one recent incident, a group of youngsters can be seen on CCTV ripping a swing apart.

He said: “This was just devastating for us.

“I have said to these youngsters before, I don’t mind them being there, but please just don’t damage anything.

“Enough is enough.We need to show we have decent CCTV, we have refrained from going to the police in the past, but if there is any more damage we will send the footage straight to the police.”

The playing field is home to a football team for youngsters, while the village hall plays host to a range of groups and clubs.

But the playing area keeps children and families returning all year round.

Mr Balbirnie said: “It is a very well-used facility.

“Before we cleared the area out and updated it, we had problems with drug dealing.

“Now kids are always here on the swings.

“We installed CCTV after one group destroyed a tyre swing, costing us £1,000.”

This summer vandals were then caught on camera dismantling a second swing, meant for younger children, before kicking it around the neighbouring field.

“We identified three of the children in the footage and spoke to the parents,” said Mr Balbirnie.

“It cost us around £500 to repair and is still damaged, we are waiting for the new parts to arrive.

“If it happens in the future we won’t be going to the parents - it will be the police.”