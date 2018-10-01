A PROLIFIC criminal who split a friend’s lip open by swinging a punch before drawing a large kitchen knife from his waistband has dodged prison.

Charlie White, 28, left his victim needing five stitches after swinging a punch following a confrontation.

The victim, Tom Jackson, refused to give a statement to police, but the attack was witnessed by his partner.

When she emerged from her home in Hamilton Street, Parkeston, to investigate the noise, she saw White swing his left arm and punch Mr Jackson in the face.

Samantha Lowther, prosecuting, said: “The defendant then said ‘I didn’t want to do that to you’.

“The defendant then pulled up his top to reveal a large kitchen knife.

“He then pulled it out but didn’t wave the knife after he was told to put the knife away as there were children around.

“Then the defendant threw the knife up the road - it was subsequently recovered and given to the police.

“His partner said he had five stitches, though there is no medical evidence to confirm that.

“Your honour will see it is a significant cut.”

In interview, White confessed to sinking three pints and a small bottle of brandy before launching the attack, telling officers he could not remember striking Mr Jackson.

He later admitted charges of causing actual bodily harm and possession of a knife.

White, of Seawick Holiday Park, Beach Road, St Osyth, has 22 convictions for 49 offences. The court heard a long period of offending stretching back a decade includes theft, burglary, criminal damage and fraud.

In 2016, he received a suspended prison sentence for possessing a knife.

When he punched Mr Jackson, he was already neglecting to serve a community order handed down following an assault on an ex-partner.

Hannah Sutton, mitigating, said White had spent almost two productive months in custody, helping to paint the prison wing and earning a job as a window cleaner.

She said: “He has been extremely proactive in ensuring his time in custody is not wasteful,” she said.

“He is remorseful in relation to these matters, accepting of the fact he has probably lost a friend.”

Giving White his “very, very last chance”, Recorder Paul Keleher QC imposed a fresh community order, including a 30 day rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work and a six month curfew.