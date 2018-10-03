BLUEPRINTS for 84 new homes in Alresford have been given the green light by council planners.

Taylor Wimpey previously won an appeal for plans for 60 homes on the site, north of Cockaynes Lane, after they were originally turned down by Tendring Council.

But the developer decided to apply to the council to increase the number of properties.

A spokesman for the authority said: “Alresford Parish Council and local residents had opposed the scheme, and the planning committee last month deferred a decision on the proposals to allow further discussions with the developer over affordable housing, the introduction of bungalows, and more information around ecology on the site.

“Following discussions, Taylor Wimpey said it was not viable to build bungalows on the site as there was no local need, as evidenced by a poor take-up of such properties on another of its developments in the village.”

“The firm provided more evidence addressing ecological concerns, and conditions will be imposed meaning that of the affordable housing units Three affordable homes will be handed over to Tendring Council while eight affordable homes will be given to a registered housing provider – with local residents given first priority for occupation on all of them.

“In light of the additional information, the Planning Committee agreed to the scheme at its meeting last night.”

Agent Woolf Bond Planning said the plans, which include affordable homes, access, parking, garaging, landscaping and open space, are “well-conceived” and represents a “high quality” scheme.