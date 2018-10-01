EMPLOYERS promise “life-changing” opportunities will be up for grabs when a jobs fair kicks off next week.

Tendring Jobs and Careers Fair is put on by the district council every year, giving residents a fast track into the world of employment.

Andrew Wilford, from Lifehouse Spa, in Thorpe, has successfully recruited people at the event in the past, including his events co-ordinator Jake Leonard.

Jake handed over his CV at the fair and secured an interview.

“I came across the stand and was impressed by what I saw, and keen to get involved,” he said.

“I would definitely advice others, if they are looking for work, to go along.”

Andrew added: “There are so many talented people in Tendring and it’s great to see all those people looking for work at the jobs fair – it’s the ideal opportunity to get to meet people and hopefully employ some staff, especially if they are of the same calibre as Jake.

“If you’re looking for work or a change of career then go and see what there is open to you, there are so many recruiters there.

“It might be two or three hours out of your life, but it could change your life by just taking your CV with you, and you might never look back.”

Council bosses described the fair as one of the easiest ways to find a job in Tendring.

Charlie Crick, who now works for Voyage Care, was recruited as a result of attending the fair in 2016.

He said: “Caring is the most rewarding job I have ever done.

“You don’t need experience, all you need is a personality, to be bubbly and outgoing, and have a passion to make a difference.

“The fair is extremely welcoming and you get the opportunity to speak to people in the same boat as yourself.”

It takes place on Tuesday, between 10am and 4pm at Clacton’s Princes Theatre.

Free shuttle buses will run to the event from Jaywick, Harwich and Dovercourt.

To reserve a place, call 01255 206724 for Harwich and Dovercourt and 01255 234129 for Jaywick.