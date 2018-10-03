FED up councillors are calling on County Hall bosses to cut the number of roadworks on busy routes during the tourist season.

Tendring Council’s planning committee will write to Essex County Council asking for it to consider what it can do to reduce the number of works on key routes through the peak summer period.

The committee was asked if it would take up the matter after residents claimed road delays could put off tourists from returning to the district in the future years, and highlighted a problem this summer in Kirby Cross.

John White, chairman of the committee, agreed to write to the Highways Authority about the issue after being asked what can be done to tackle the problem.

Mr White said: “Roadworks can take place without Tendring Council’s approval, and while we can control how construction is managed on site we have no say on things off site,” he said.

“Maintaining effective transport within our district for residents, business and visitors is an aspiration that I am sure we all share.

“If the number and length of road works carried out at peak times can be reduced, that will be of benefit to all.”

“However, the desire to keep the roads running freely will need to be balanced with the need to enable development to proceed and to avoid unduly delaying construction.

“I appreciate there have been a number of hold-ups in our district this year.

“I will ask officers to contact Essex County Council to see if it can help in reducing the number, particularly on our main tourist routes in years to come.”

Frinton and Walton Town Council major Iris Johnson backed calls for action to be taken.

She said: “The roadworks have caused great problems this summer - the tailbacks have been ridiculous.

“We have had two or three works taking place all at the same time.”

Kirby councillor Robert Bucke added that long-suffering residents suffers from traffic problems throughout the year due to construction vehicles working at various sites across the area.

He added: “We need to build houses and sell them as fast as we can, to regenerate our seaside towns and villages.

“We are a rural area of relative deprivation, and new residents will be so much better for the local economy than tourists.

“Tourists will not be put off by roadworks, though some local residents may be inconvenienced by increased tourist traffic for a limited number of weeks, which we all knew before we moved here.”