SEASIDE day trippers using a residential road to park for free contribute nothing but “piles of rubbish at the kerbside”, it is claimed.

Residents of Newgate Street and surrounding roads have hit back after a trader said plans to introduce “residents only” parking would prove to be a nail in the coffin for struggling shops.

Tendring Council is conducting a consultation after residents made the request to introduce the scheme.

Richard Holgate, who has owned fishing shop Meta-lite Tackle, in Newgate Street, for 30 years, said the plans would do nothing to help already struggling businesses.

One resident said: “The majority of ‘parkers’ using these roads are residents, if you are lucky, visitors to Richard’s shop, fishermen using the pier and day trippers who park for free, don’t spend a penny in the town and at the end of the day drive off having contributed nothing but the pile of rubbish they leave at the kerbside.

“Very few, if any park here to go to the high street shops - it’s simply too far for them to walk.”

Another resident, who has petitioned for residents only parking to be introduced, said: “There are plenty of car parks and places for visitors to park.

“I have lived here for eight years and now, when we go out on weekends, we come back and find ourselves driving around town looking for a space.”

A spokesman for Tendring Council said: “We are conducting a consultation following requests by local residents to introduce a residents only parking area in Newgate Street.

“If the shopkeeper wants to have his views taken into consideration I would urge him to submit his comments in writing to Parking Services PO BOX 8259 Clacton CO15 6WZ, so that they can be considered with the returns from the consultation.”