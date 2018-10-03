THE organisers of the prestigious Tendring Blue Ribbon Awards are making the final preparations for the third glittering ceremony next month.

Finalists have already been informed that they have made it through from the hundreds of individuals and businesses who were put forward for 2018.

The panel of judges had their work cut out choosing those who will be at the event to be staged at Clacton’s Princes Theatre on Thursday October 4, put on by organisers Jamesons, Barclays and Tendring Council.

There will be 14 categories up for grabs – which are being sponsored by last year’s winners – as well as the highly coveted Judges’ Award for the overall winner.

There will be top live entertainment for the 320 plus attendees and guests while they wait to discover who will walk off with the accolades on the night.

George Keiffer, chairman of the judges, said he is looking forward to another exciting ceremony to highlight and celebrate business success across Tendring.

“The Blue Ribbon Awards have gone from strength to strength and are now a regular feature on the business diary,” he said.

“We have had a record number of nominations and the standard has been extremely high this time around. Companies and employees have done really well just to be a finalist, let alone win an award.

“It is important that we continue to praise those who are leading the way – and inspire the future generations of the business community in the district.”

The rest of the independent judges’ panel is made up of Lynda Chase-Gardener, Andy Scott and MPs Bernard Jenkin and Giles Watling.

The evening will be hosted once again by presenter Dom Atkins and promises to be the biggest and best yet.

Christine Brown from Jamesons said: “The excitement is beginning to build, and we are putting the final touches to what promises to be a fantastic evening.

“My thanks go to our truly independent judges who have spent many hours going through the nominations to come up with the final list. It’s now all about who will pick up the awards on the night – and everyone having a great evening.

The charity that will benefit from this year’s awards is St Helena Hospice.

Sadie Moore from Barclays thanked all the sponsors who have backed the event and whose support makes all the difference.

“It also helps to ensure that we make as much money as possible for our charity, St Helena Hospice, which provides such a vital service to the Tendring community” she added.