A FAMILY has been left homeless following a kitchen blaze at a flat in Clacton.

Two crews from Clacton Fire Station were called to Melbourne Road at about 3.37pm on Sunday.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was caused after clothing near a hob ignited.

A spokesman added: “A family of four has been left homeless after the fire destroyed their flat.

“Firefighters arrived at the scene of the first floor flat to find that, while a fire had been contained to the kitchen, the property was entirely smoke logged.

“Crews extinguished the fire by 4.02pm, before using thermal imaging cameras to ensure there were no remaining hotspots within the ceilings or internal walls of the building.

“Unfortunately, due to the amount of smoke that accumulated within the flat, it has been completely destroyed.”

Following the incident the fire service issued advice to keep families safe while cooking, including: • Never leave cooking unattended. If you need to leave the room, turn the heat down or move the pan away completely

• Keep materials including tea towels and cloths well away from where you’re cooking.

• Loose clothing can also catch fire - be careful.

• Take care when cooking with hot oil – it sets alight easily.

• Make sure food is dry before putting it in hot oil so it doesn’t splash.

• If the oil starts to smoke, it’s too hot. Turn off the heat and leave it to cool.

• If your pan catches fire, turn off the heat if it is safe to do so. Never throw water over it.

The spokesman for the service added: “This incident shows how quickly kitchen fires can develop.”