CLACTON’S Citizens Advice office is set to increase its number of drop-in session following demand.

Tendring Citizens Advice, based in Carnarvon Road, said it will be upping the number of face-to-face meetings available for users.

The sessions are currently only run Tuesday to Thursday from 10am to 12.30pm.

But from October 1, the office will also open at the same times on Mondays.

Martin Freedman, advice services manager, said: “When we’ve asked our clients for feedback, it is nearly always positive, with high satisfaction ratings.

“However, one thing we’re frequently asked is whether we could provide face to face advice more often.

“Well, we’ve listened and we’re now opening on Mondays too.

“Clients seeking help will no longer have to wait four days to see someone who can assist them.

“Having a problem can be overwhelming and people shouldn’t suffer the additional worry of a delay in getting face to face advice.”

“Although Citizens Advice Tendring is a registered charity, we’re presently able to satisfy this demand within existing resources.

“That we can achieve this is entirely due to our volunteer advisors and receptionists who’ve shown a willingness to put in extra hours or change shifts.”

For people who can’t get to a drop-in session, the Citizens Advice line is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm on 03444 111 444.

If you’d like to become an advisor with Citizens Advice Tendring, email to supervisor@cabtendring.org.uk or go to citizensadvice.org.uk/local/tendring/volunteer.