A WOMAN from Clacton caught behind the wheel with cocaine in her system has been banned from driving.

Kelly Wheatley was pulled over in Rosemary Road after her Renault Clio flagged on a police computer system as having no insurance.

Officers smelt alcohol on her breath but a test showed she was below the legal limit, however a test on her saliva came up positive for cocaine.

The 43-year-old admitted drug driving at Colchester Magistrates’ Court.

Frank O’Toole, mitigating said: “There was no accident nor report of any bad driving. They tested for alcohol and she provided a negative sample.”

Wheatley, of Rush Green Road, was banned from the roads for 18 months.

She was also fined £150.