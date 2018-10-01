A PAIR of bungling thieves have admitted to trying to steal from town centre shops.

Carl Hopkins and Christoper Mavon used pliers to rip open the packaging to memory cards in Wilkinson’s in Station Road, Clacton, on September 22..

On the same day the pair stole pens worth £30 from WH Smith.

They were later arrested.

Hopkins, of Hawthorn Avenue, Colchester, admitted to attempting to steal the memory cards and pens, while Mavon of Armstrong Avenue, Woodford Green, admitted attempting to steal pliers and the pen at Colchester Magistrates’ Court.

James O’Toole, mitigating for Mavon, said the 23-year-old had no previous convictions and was only in Clacton after falling out with his mother.

He said: “It was one of those inexplicably stupid incidents which he looks back on with regret.”

Hopkins, 49, has 99 convictions for dishonesty offences and was only released from prison on September 3.

Peter Young, mitigating said he had been in custody to see his son at the time of the offending.

District judge John Woollard ordered Mavon to pay an £80 fine, a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £50 but said because he had been in custody since Saturday until the hearing on Monday he would use the time served as means of payment.

But Hopkins must still pay his fines which include £160 in fines, compensation of £47.50 because of the damaged memory cards and £80 in other court fees because of his appalling record.