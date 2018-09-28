By David Thorpe

PEOPLE sometimes enquire how I find topics for this column.

Usually there is little difficulty and this month roosting rooks and jackdaws in Thorpe and tiny white orchids on garden lawns in Frinton have contended for my attention.

Over twenty years ago large rookeries had mostly disappeared and there were concerns that rooks were in decline.

Similarly jackdaws were becoming scarce. Remarkably they both adapted to modern life and are now familiar everyday birds.

A rookery has developed at the west end of Thorpe High Street that is not just used for breeding but a virtual year-round tree-top roost for both these crows.

With the sun setting just after 8pm I recently witnessed their synchronized dusk massed air-show.

It was difficult to estimate the numbers involved as groups would make separate aerial displays before a massed final swooping inrush of perhaps four hundred birds to settle with accompanying clamour.

Restless groups initially gathered in the tops of the tallest trees a few hundred yards up the street as if awaiting the command to settle for the night. Then a brief pandemonium of black, swirling overhead until settled on their accustomed overnight perches.

Such coexistence with humans is happily matched by the extent rare autumn lady’s tresses orchids occur in another neighbourhood.

Our local wildflower group was recently invited to view over fifty of these small frosted white flowers on a garden lawn in Frinton.

The owner first spotted them in 2003 after being away over midsummer.

I had previously seen them in another garden nearby and was aware of past reports of others, all confined to one small area. Elsewhere in Essex it is extremely rare.

The alliterative Latin name Spiranthes spiralis refers to the unusual twisted or plaited flower stems.

These appear in mid-July reaching around three inches; care is needed to temporarily suspend mowing at the right time.

Our recent heat and drought checked the lawn’s usual dominant growth benefitting the orchids.

They do not have a normal root system and rely on stored resources largely supplied through a micro-fungal partner.

A flat rosette of green leaves only appears after flowering.

Extremely fine seed take over seven years to produce flowering plants that will increase if cherished in the right conditions. The blessing of naturally occurring orchids gives a garden a rare distinction.