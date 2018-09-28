A WHEELCHAIR-bound care home resident and motorcycle enthusiast was given a very warm welcome on a day trip to a bikers’ cafe on Walton seafront.

Kevin Barker, activities co-ordinator at Anchor Lodge Care Home, in Cliff Parade, Walton, heaped praise on the patrons and staff members of All Revved Up tea bar after he paid a special visit alongside excited care home resident Clive Parkes.

The 55-year-old is severely disabled and has Down’s Syndrome, which makes communication difficult.

But he has made his love of motorcycles crystal clear to care home staff.

So, Mr Barker decided to take him on a visit to the popular seafront bikers’ cafe.

“The people at Revved Up have been so accommodating and Clive has enjoyed a couple of really nice afternoons in their company,” said Mr Barker.

“They are a lovely bunch down there.

“He was even allowed to rev a couple of engines.

“We do try to get the residents out and about, doing things they enjoy.”

Clive has been a resident at Anchor Lodge Care Home for the past 11 years “I recently took on the job here and it is very family-orientated,” said Mr Barker.

“We find out what people like and try out best to accommodate it.”

He added: “Clive really enjoyed himself.

“I think the only thing he enjoys more is a nice ice cream.”