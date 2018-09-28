A CYCLIST who escaped with her life after suffering a bleed on the brain and multiple broken bones in a crash has said her “whole world has fallen apart”.

Michaela Owen, 50, was cycling along the roadside with her husband Jon on a lazy Sunday morning.

The pair describe the day as quiet and calm, the road devoid of traffic.

Jon, who was cycling just ahead of his wife, remembers hearing a crash behind him.

He turned his head to see Michaela being thrown through the air following a collision with a car.

The next thing Michaela remembers is waking up in the trauma unit at Colchester Hospital.

“I don’t remember anything about the crash except being in the trauma ward,” she said.

“I had my helmet on and I think that saved me - I could have died,” she said, “I’m really active. Exercise and keeping active is really my life, so this has had a real impact on me. My whole world has fallen apart.”

The crash happened at 11.30am on September 16 in Jaywick Lane, Clacton, just yards from the couple’s home.

Michaela suffered several broken ribs, a broken ankle and a bleed on the brain.

The couple decided to speak out about the crash to highlight road safety concerns in their road.

“I also want to thank members of the public, especially two youngsters who held my head while I was unconscious,” she said.

She also thanked the nurses at the hospital who cared for her.

Councillor and campaigner Andrew Pemberton has been pushing for a 30mph speed limit to be introduced in Jaywick Lane.

“Commuters especially speed and overtake other road-users, there have been many accidents and near misses,” he said.

“This is apparent, especially in the early hours, where those travelling to work are driving without due care nor attention with no regards even for their own safety.

“Speeding is a major problem.”

Michaela added: “The impact on me and my life is a big shock. It shouldn’t have happened. If it had been a school day it could have been a child who was hit.”

Essex Police confirmed it is investigating the crash.