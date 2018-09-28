PATIENTS hit out at health bosses over serious delays in booking appointments at their doctors’ surgery.

Angered residents attended the latest patient event for the North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group, in Walton, on Tuesday.

During the meeting resident Mick Carter quizzed health leaders on waiting “hours” to book an appointment over the phone at Caradoc Surgery, in Frinton.

He said: “The complaint I have is that I cannot get an appointment at the doctors.

“You are just on the phone for sometimes hours trying to get through.

“I know I speak for virtually everybody who is on the books at Caradoc Surgery.

“I quite honestly do not think it’s fit for purpose.”

Dr Hasan Chowhan, chairman of the board, said Mr Cater’s complaint is universal across the NHS.

He said: “It’s because there is a lack of doctors, a lack of workforce, a lack of understanding how to access the NHS, and a lack of understanding about what services do what.”

He advised patients to contact surgery panels over specific problems with specific surgeries.

The next public board meeting is at Aspen House, Colchester, on November 27.