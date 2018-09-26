A FIRST time mum-to-be who faced being deported at seven months pregnant has had the decision overturned by Home Office bosses.

Grace Smith, 34, and husband, 53, Dean were left devastated after being told by the Home Office she must return to China - despite being weeks away from her due date.

Grace, a Chinese national living in Manningtree, was awaiting deportation after having three visa applications rejected by the Government department.

But, after her community launched an online campaign which collected nearly 4,000 signatures and Tendring Council wrote to the Government, Home Offices bosses decided to approve Grace's visa on "compassionate" grounds.

Grace said she was told by her lawyer the Home Officer overturned its decision on Friday.

She said: "It took us a few hours to accept it as we had been rejected three times in the past year.

"But we can now relax and I can enjoy my pregnancy as it's almost been a year we have been under this visa pressure.

"We really appreciate everybody's support and this decision has definitely put back my faith in people."

Grace, who is seven-months pregnant, moved to the UK in 2015 with Dean after they met in China where they lived more than a decade ago.

Her initial visa bid was refused in February and her second was rejected in March after suggesting the financial requirements were not met.

The couple received a third visa rejection earlier this month.

Dean said: "From my point of view, it's not often you get the community pulling together like they did for us.

"What has struck me is how the community got behind us and how many people contributed.

"We would like to thank everybody who made us feel like we were not alone."

The couple said they will have to re-apply for a visa in two and a half years.

A Home Office spokesman said: "After considering Mrs Smith's personal circumstances, we exercised discretion and approved her leave to remain on compassionate grounds."