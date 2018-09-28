A FORMER army officer has joined new ranks as the head teacher of an “outstanding” rated primary school.

Abbie Fairbairn, from Frating, has taken up her first head teaching role at Lawford Primary School this term.

Ms Fairbairn, said her aim as the head is to maintain the school’s “exceptional” reputation while adding her own style to how the facility is run.

The 46-year-old has taught at several schools since qualifying as a teacher in 2011, and her last position was in St Andrew’s School, in Weeley, where she worked under the headteacher.

But, prior to teaching the mum-of-one was an army officer in the Royal Logistic Corps for 16 years and was posted across the globe.

Ms Fairbairn said: “During my time in the army I was sometimes based in Germany, did time in Iraq and went to the Falklands.

“At the time I was thinking about living overseas permanently, but my daughter was only young and I wanted to do something that was more family friendly.”

It was during her time in the army which would help prepare her for becoming a head teacher.

She said: “I think from the moment I started the army I developed leadership skills, so I always knew I wanted to be a leader.

“I came from a family of teachers - so I decided to teach,” she said.

Ms Fairbairn has taken over the role of headteacher from Donna Wenden.