SEADOGS and sailors will be coming ashore for the return of the Harwich International Shanty Festival.

Now, in it’s 13th year, the festival takes place in musical celebration of the town’s rich maritime heritage.

It is the second largest shanty festival in the country and this year’s line up promises to be bigger and better than before.

There will be 37 artists travelling to Harwich to perform from countries including Spain, Russia and the Netherlands.

Thousands of people are expected to flock to the town for the event and 36 venues, including local pubs and the Redoubt Fort will be filled with music for it.

There are concerts, sing-a-round sessions, workshops, illustrated talks, maritime crafts and many events are free.

Back by popular demand are El Pony Pisador from Barcelona, who wowed the festival last year with their vibrant, exciting and varied performances and Nordet, from Lorient in Brittany.

There will also be trips on the Thames Sailing Barge Victor throughout the weekend.

Debbie Jones, of the Harwich Shanty Festival, said: “We are so lucky to have the Redoubt Fort as one of our venues, and we have an exciting programme of events happening there.

“Shanty singers will be offering a variety of performances and taking advantage of the wonderful acoustics.

“On both Saturday and Sunday we have musket drills, cannon firing and skirmishes with River Rogues Pirates and the King’s German Artillery.

“A Barber Surgeon will be demonstrating his grisly skills, and Black Dog the Pirate will be there with a chest full of treasure.”

The Grand Theatre of Lemmings present a maritime history experience, and Inner State Theatre will tell the story of Captain Cook’s Secret Recipe.

Workshops will give children the opportunity to make a pirate hat and get pirate tattoos, with demonstrations of figurehead carving by Andy Peters.

There will also be a Shanty Train with entertainment on board and activity packs for children, running between Harwich Town and Manningtree Station.

Parking will be available in the Trinity House car park at the end of West Street and there will be a shanty bus to transport people around the town.

The festival is being held on October 5, 6, and 7.

If you are interested in volunteering at the event, email info@harwichshantyfestival.co.uk For full details, go to harwichshantyfestival.co.uk.