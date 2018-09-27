TWO men have been jailed after drug officers found more than £10million of cannabis hidden in a lorry.

The pair used pet hay to hide the drugs in the lorry when it was stopped at the Dartford Crossing.

The men have been jailed for their involvement in a drug supply network uncovered by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

Mark Owens, 58, of Beach Road, in Clacton, and Paul Seabrook, 52, of Kendal Croft, in Hornchurch, were sent to prison when they appeared at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday.

Owens was sentenced to nine years and eight months and Seabrook was handed nine years.

Owens had previously admitted conspiring to supply cannabis while Seabrook was convicted following a trial.

Det Insp James Derham said: “Criminals often go to great lengths to cover up their illegal activities.

“And on this occasion they tried to do so literally by placing packets of rabbit hay on top of more than £10 million worth of cannabis.”