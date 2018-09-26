CLACTON MP Giles Watling questioned Prime Minister Theresa May over rail links to the resort.

Mr Watling raised the issue during Prime Minister’s Questions at the House of Commons last week.

Mr Watling said that despite being just 69 miles from London, commuters are “lucky” to cover the “tiny journey” in one hour and 40 minutes - if you can avoid the Network Rail works.

He told Mrs May that the constituency has a lot to offer economically, but that it remains untapped.

He then asked her what the Government is doing to improve the rail services and speed up the journey from Clacton to London.

In response, the Prime Minister said: “Greater Anglia will indeed be introducing a whole new fleet of trains, which will be delivered from the middle of next year.

“They will be state-of-the-art, with much improved acceleration.

“Greater Anglia needs to work with Network Rail to ensure that it can deliver those improved journey times.

“There are infrastructure constraints on the line, but we will engage with Network Rail to understand what plans it has to renew the infrastructure, so that we can see the improvement on the Clacton branch that my honourable friend wants to see.”

Mr Watling has been campaigning for the journey time from Clacton to London to be cut to just 60 minutes.

Following Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Watling called for more to be done to tackle the various constraints on the line, which was built in the Victorian era.

He added: “It is a priority for me to improve the roads and rails going in to Clacton and I know that many local residents also want to see positive change.

“For their part, Greater Anglia are doing their bit by providing new rolling stock, but we as a Government must do more to improve our infrastructure – we cannot develop a strong economy without good infrastructure.

“I will continue to campaign on this issue so that the constraints highlighted by the Prime Minister in her answer are removed.”