A BRAVE tot has said his first word while receiving life-changing treatment in America.

David Grocott and his wife, Jessica, set up Team Angus after their son suffered oxygen starvation, when he was born in May last year.

The couple, who live near Colchester, knew he would face a lifetime of complications and challenges, and started fundraising for treatment months after his birth.

Angus has brain damage. He does not appear to have a learning difficulty but his body’s co-ordination is severely affected.

His condition is also known as quadriplegic cerebral palsy.

The family has just returned from a £10,000 trip to take him for transformative treatment in Boston Massachusetts, at the world-renowned Napa centre.

The family was told not to get their hopes up, but Angus shocked everyone when he said his first word - ‘Go’.

Dad David said: “He was playing on the iPad and we said ‘ready, steady’, he filled in the last word by himself.

“It was really cool, we had been told to expect the absolutely worst with him and there he was taking significant steps forward.”

Angus, who is now 16 months old, is already having some success with weekly physio at home, but there is a long way to go and he will need to return to America.

David added: “It was really good in America, he has come back a much happier boy.

“I couldn’t say he was different but he seems happier.

“It was incredible as he had really good support.

He had an intense four hours a day of therapy including feeding and muscular. He has been eating some purees.”

The family will aim to go back to the leading centre in America in April and August next year.

Mr Grocott said: “He had quite a lack of control over his muscles before but he has come back a little bit stronger and he sits up a bit better.

“We will take him back as it’s a world-leading place and we can see it is working and he has made huge progress.”

The family is still raising funds to pay for the trips. To support Angus visit gofundme.com/team-angus.