FRINTON once again proved to be the gold standard for beautiful small towns when flourishing floral displays wowed competition judges.

When judges from Anglia in Bloom were taken on a five-mile tour of the town’s floral highlights, volunteers with Frinton in Bloom could tell they were impressed.

The tour took in Tendring Technology College’s eco-pond and Frinton County Primary School’s colourful flower show.

Vibrant displays could be found throughout the Triangle Shopping Centre.

Judges were also shown around the Jubilee playing field and the Gun and Crescent gardens.

The hard work of more than 20 volunteers paid off when Frinton scooped the top award in the small towns category.

David Foster, chairman of Frinton in Bloom, said: “To be in with a chance with this competition you have to have a dedicated, all year round programme.

“It is about the community and the environment, not just about flower arrangements.

“We show that we work with schools, with children, with outreach programmes.

“We look to stay at the highest standard every year.”

Frinton has now been crowned Anglia In Bloom’s best small town eight times in the last ten years and has won nine out of a possible 11 gold awards.

Winners for 2018 were announced at a glitzy ceremony in Bury St Edmunds.

He added: “All the flowers will be taken up and we will be starting again for next year.

“We have 20 volunteers, but when you factor in all the residents, businesses and groups it runs into the hundreds.”