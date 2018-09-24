MORE than 100 delighted dogs of all shapes and sizes were given a special treat at a fun-filled fete and dog show.

Hordes of pups and their owners turned out to take part in the Fete and Fun Dog Show, organised by the National Animal Welfare Trust.

The show, which was held in a field off Plough Corner, Little Clacton, was put together to raise funds for a charity which helps abandoned and homeless animals across Clacton and Colchester.

Aside from the show, which showcased talented dogs of all breeds and sizes, visitors also enjoyed a range of food stalls, tombolas, bric-a-brac, a barbecue and a special performance from Tendring Agility Group.

Organisers were delighted to report the event raised £1,853, hailing a “fantastic” turnout.

Lizzie Refell, centre manager, said: “It was great to see so many dogs enjoying a day out.

“It was fabulous to see a great turnout on the day.

“We are completed self-funded, so these events really help replenish our budget, especially after being forced to cancel some of our earlier events due to the really hot summer.”

Dogs competed in a range of challenges and showcases across 14 categories.

Lizzie heaped praise on her team of volunteers, lauding their hard work and effort in making the event a success.

The show was sponsored by Clacton businesses, many of which provided plenty of canine prizes for the four-legged friends to enjoy.

“A big thank you must go to the local businesses which provided support and sponsorship,” added Lizzie.

The National Animal Welfare Trust is based in the south of England and operates re-homing centres in Hertfordshire, Essex, Berkshire, Bedfordshire, Somerset and Cornwall.

It is one of the UK’s largest animal welfare charities, running a live blog of the rescue and re-homing process.

The centre in Little Clacton site was originally set up by Ann and Reg Sims in 1984.

It was entrusted to the charity in October 2011 following the Sims retirement after 25 years of dedicated service.

For more information on the trust and its upcoming events, visit nawt.org.uk.