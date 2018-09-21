CONTROVERSIAL plans to build 175 homes on the outskirts of Clacton have been thrown out after they were re-examined by a Government planning inspector.

Ray Chapman Associates initially won an appeal overturning the decision to reject planning permission for the estate, off Centenary Way.

But Tendring Council launched a High Court legal challenge against the planning inspector’s decision last November.

The Housing Secretary decided not to defend the position – meaning the appeal decision was set aside.

That ruling meant a second hearing into the appeal was heard by a planning inspector.

Campaigners have been left delighted at the inspector’s decision to reject the proposals outright.

Jeff Bray, Tendring councillor for Little Clacton, said: “I am absolutely ecstatic. The green gap has been saved and the threat that Little Clacton would be physically joined to Clacton has gone.

“The village identity remains intact. Hopefully other developers across the district will get the message that our green gaps are not potential building sites.”