Stuck for something to do this weekend? Fed up with the same park? Bored of being stuck inside?

We've come up with a list of great events taking place this weekend with something for everyone, from culture to family, wildlife to fitness.

1. Art and Food Market, Firstsite, Colchester

Saturday 10am - 3pm.

Free entry

The Bazaar first started at the Waiting Room, encouraging a vibrant and friendly way to buy and sell locally made art, craft and food supporting all that the local community had to offer.

Firstsite are pleased to carry on supporting this local initiative giving new local artists, crafts people and small food producers a way to show and sell their ideas and skill in a creative environment.

Visit: www.firstsite.uk/whats-on/bazaar/

2. Autumn Plant Fair at RHS Garden Hyde Hall, Chelmsford

Saturday and Sunday 10am to 4pm

Adults: £11.50, children: £5.75, free for RHS members

Around 30 specialist nurseries from around the region will be setting up a one-stop shop at the garden, selling a range of seasonal favourites so that you can get your garden looking good for the season ahead.

3. Maldon Regatta

Saturday 8am to 4pm

Maldon Town Regatta has been held for generations and in its present form since 2002. Smacks and old gaffers, traditional and modern yachts race up river from West Mersea to Osea and from there to the town in a second race ending in The Parade of Sail at 11.30. Shoreside activities and stalls start from 10.00, Shanty Singers at 12, 12.30 will be the Rubber Duck Race and at 1pm The Plume Samba Band will entertain the crowds. PAMS will be providing the music at 2pm and there will also be a treasure hunt from 2 until 3pm. Model Boats will be on display at the Boating Lake from 12 until 4pm. In the evening there will be live music on the quay with Steam House.

Visit: www.maldonregatta.co.uk

4. The National Country Show Live, Hylands

Saturday and Sunday 10am to 5pm

Adult: £9, concessions: £8

It features a vast selection of entertainment, shopping and displays for all the family to enjoy – there will even be fun and games for your dog.

Set on the large main event fields of Hylands Park, The National Country Show Live is extremely easy to find (just off the A12) and being close to a host of major towns makes it accessible to a huge audience.

Visit: hylandsestate.co.uk/events/country-pet-show/2018-09-22/

5. Classic Car Show, Warren Golf and Country Club, Woodham Walter

Sunday 10am to 6pm

Adults: £16 on the day, 16-14: £7, under 12s: free

The Warren Classic and Concours firmly established itself in 2013 as one of the key events on Essex’s summer social calendar. The event attracts thousands of visitors to a celebration of classic and supercars.

Visit: http://www.warrenclassic.co.uk

6. Autumn Equinox Bird Day, Fingringhoe Wick Visitor Centre

Sunday 10am to 4pm

Free

Join expert guides from Swallow Birding on free guided walks round the reserve to see the returning migratory birds.

Telescopes will be out in the centre to use with help on bird ID.

Swallow Birding and Essex Birdwatching Society exhibiting all day.

Seasonal food in the tea room.

Visit: www.facebook.com/events/655445421509027/

7. Pantomime Horse Derby Day at Colchester Town Centre

Sunday 11am to 3pm

Free

Fun for all the family with panto horses, dance troupes, charity stalls and food stalls. Join in the fun by entering your own panto horse

Visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/panto-horse-entrant-tickets-44912630888

8. Dave Warren Jazz Quartet, Priory Park, Southend

Saturday 3pm to 5pm

Free

An open air concert at the bandstand. Some seats provided, but you are welcome to bring your own and refreshments.

Visit: http://www.visitsouthend.co.uk/whats-on/2348/Dave-Warren-Jazz-Quartet/