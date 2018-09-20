POLICE have renewed an appeal to find a missing man from Clacton.

Officers from the town are “very concerned” for the welfare of Javan Tutton, who has been missing for almost a week.

The 50-year-old was last seen at about 7pm on Thursday, September 13.

Essex Police are appealing for help to find him.

A spokesman for the force urged the public to call for assistance should they spot him in the area.

“Officers are very concerned for his welfare and ask that, if you see him, you do not approach him and call us immediately,” he said.

“Javan is just over 6ft tall and of a stocky build.

“He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a green long-sleeve shirt over the top and blue jogging bottoms.”

Officers made the initial appeal for help to find Mr Tutton on Friday.

But with Mr Tutton still missing, Essex Police renewed their efforts with a fresh call for help.

The spokesman for the force added: “We are re-issuing our appeal to find missing man, Javan Tutton, from Clacton.

“He is known to visit rural locations, and may be in a field or woodland.”

It is understood that Mr Tutton also has links to the Suffolk area.

Anyone with information on Mr Tutton’s whereabouts can call Essex Police on 101 and ask for Clacton police station.