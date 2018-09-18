A man has been killed and another man is in a life-threatening condition after a three vehicle crash on the A120 near Coggeshall.

Police were called to Salmons Corner just after 7am today and officers remain on scene with the road expected to remain closed all day.

Officers believe a white Fiesta travelling towards Colchester collided with a HGV which had been travelling in the opposite direction towards Coggeshall.

A Transit flatbed van which had been travelling behind the Fiesta also collided with the HGV.

Sadly, the driver of the white Fiesta, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

His next of kin have been informed and police say they are being supported by officers.

The driver of the Transit flatbed van was taken to hospital in a life threatening condition.

Both the driver of the HGV and a passenger in the white Fiesta were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

No arrests have been made.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are aware the incident has caused serious disruption this morning and our officers are working hard at the scene.

"Forensic recovery of the vehicles will take a number of hours, and it is looking likely that the A120 may remain closed both ways between the A12 at J25 MarksTey and the B1024 at Coggeshall for the rest of the day.

"When the HGV overturned, there was a large fuel spillage and the road will also need to be resurfaced."

Anyone with dash cam footage of the incident should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01245 240590 or email CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk

Full diversion instructions can be found on the Highways England website.