Everyone enjoys a break from cooking now and again, whether it is to have a take-away or go out for dinner.

However, you never really know what you are getting.

We have compiled a list of all eateries in Essex with the lowest food ratings - either no stars or one star.

The food hygiene rating or inspection result given to a business reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of inspection or visit by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

All results have been taken from the Food Standards Agency's website and were correct at the time of going to print.

With no stars

Rayleigh and Hockley

Takeout Central / Fat Pizza, 4 Brook Road Industrial Estate, Sirdar Road, Rayleigh

The Royal Taste, 14 Spa Road, Hockley

Ongar

The Nags Head, Church Road, Moreton, Ongar

Harlow

Uptown Pizza & Perfect Fried Chicken / Le Spice, 6 Cecil Court, Pegrams Road, Harlow

Kung Fu, 51-54 Harvey Centre, Harlow

Canvey

Yeshivah Luzern, Meppel Avenue, Canvey

Saffron Walden

ABC Barbecue, 8 - 10 George Street, Saffron Walden

Epping and Loughton

BLT Catering, 224A High Street, Epping

The China Man, 58 Borders Lane, Loughton

Chelmsford

Empire Palace Restaurant, 147 - 149 Springfield Road, Chelmsford

Tropiway Continental Grocers, 47A Duke Street, Chelmsford

Southend

Prep King, 304 London Road, Westcliff

Udom Thai Restaurant, 28 York Road, Southend

With one star

Canvey

B.O.P.H., Units 4 And 5 Charfleets Close, Canvey

Canvey Express, 63-67 Thelma Avenue, Canvey

Canvey Island Service Station, 129 High Street, Canvey

Cocos Coffee Lounge, 35 - 37 Eastern Esplanade, Canvey

The Saqui, 150 High Street, Canvey

Yummy House, 205 High Street, Canvey

Chelmsford

Baddow Tandoori Indian Restaurant & Take Away, 23 - 25 Church Street, Great Baddow, Chelmsford

Bonoful, 7 Woodhall Parade, Woodhall Road, Chelmsford

Chelmsford Auction Rooms, 42 Mildmay Road, Chelmsford

Duke Street Grill, Maxin Chicken, 14 Duke Street, Chelmsford

Milton's Pie And Mash, Unit 4 Chelmsford Railway Station, Duke Street, Chelmsford

Passing Thyme, View Gardens, Chelmsford Road, Rawreth

The Carpenters Arms, London Road, Rawreth

Farm Pizza, 33 Duke Street, Chelmsford

Shanghai House, 50 Duke Street, Chelmsford

The Cricketers, Mill Green Road, Fryerning

Southend

Bailey's Fry Inn, 5 Eastern Esplanade, Southend

Belfairs Bar & Restaurant, Belfairs Park, Eastwood Road North, Leigh

Boots & Laces, Southend United Football Club Sport, 123 Eastern Avenue, Southend

The Chick Inn, 80 Sutton Road, Southend

Collier News, 173 Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff

Dolphin Fish And Chips, 285 London Road, Westcliff

Ela Ltd Southend Kebab, Southend Kebab And Pizza House, 1305 London Road, Leigh

Essex Grill, SHOP 482 Southchurch Road, Southend

Little Stars Day Nursery, 60 Ness Road, Shoebury

Parksons, Cash And Carry, 2 Clarence Road, Southend

Premier Supermarket, Ground Floor, 16 - 22 West Street, Southend

Royal Chicken & Pizza, 63 Southchurch Road, Southend

Sharons Snax Wagon, Jewson Ltd, Stock Road, Southend

Spiceboat, 1231 London Road, Leigh

St Mellitus Church For Deaf People, St Mellitus Church Hall, Oakhurst Road, Southend

The Co-Operative West Road, 83 - 87 West Road, Shoebury

The Garden Cafe, 7 Palmeira Parade, Western Esplanade, Westcliff

West Road Fish Bar, 104 West Road, Shoebury

Woody's Caffe, Unit 2 60 Progress Road, Eastwood

Aga Sklep, 15 West Road, Westcliff

Amman Tropical Ltd, 815 Southchurch Road, Southend

Annie's Bar \& Bistro, 20 - 21 Market Place, Southend

Asian Station, 10 Earls Hall Parade, Southend

Avondale Rest Home, 38 Avondale Drive, Leigh

Bangla Grocers Ltd, 519 London Road, Westcliff

Barru, 107 Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff

Costcutters, 219 - 221 Woodgrange Drive, Southend

Crunchy Chicken & Tasty Ribs, 143 - 145 Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff

Don Amicis, 28 Milton Road, Westcliff

East 88, 192 Woodgrange Drive, Southend

Eastwood Chinese Takeaway, 317 Eastwood Road North, Leigh

Essex Food Centre, 488 - 490 London Road, Westcliff

Euro Bite, 258 Southchurch Road, Southend

Ginos Sandwich Bar, 20 Queens Road, Southend

Good Eating Chinese Takeaway, 704 Southchurch Road, Southend

Green House, 121 High Street, Southend

Green Pepper, 713 London Road, Westcliff

Hassain's Indian Takeaway, 559 Rayleigh Road, Eastwood

Hong Kong House, 359 Rayleigh Road, Eastwood

Hong Kong Takeaway, 99 Broadway, Leigh

Hope Hotel, 34 Marine Parade, Southend

Ijuice, 368 London Road, Westcliff

Inter Food Store, 21 High Street, Southend

Istanbul Turkish BBQ Restaurant, 34 York Road, Southend

Just Kebab, 562 Rayleigh Road, Eastwood

Kings Express Mart, 402 Sutton Road, Southend

Jerk Island Grill, 198 Station Road, Westcliff

Leigh Tandoori Restaurant, 97 Leigh Road, Leigh

Londis, 236 - 240 London Road, Westcliff

Naval & Military Club, 20 Royal Terrace, Southend

Ninos, 26 Alexandra Street, Southend

One Love Foundation (UK) C.I.C, 24 Wallis Avenue, Southend

Percys Cafe, 1583 London Road, Leigh

Permier Southend Convenience Store, 112 Bournemouth Park Road, Southend

Queens Convenience Store, 95 Queens Road, Southend

Reshma, 500 Sutton Road, Southend

Royal Fish 'N' Chips, 25 High Street, Southend

Shagor Tandoori Restaurant, 108 Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff

Southend Combat Academy, 6 Grainger Road, Southend

Southend Manor Football Club, Northumberland Crescent, Southend

SPAR, 116 - 118 Sutton Road, Southend

Sun And Moon, 385 London Road, Westcliff

Sweet Dreams, 106 Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff

Tasty Chicken, 86 London Road, Southend

The Bay Tree, 1090 London Road, Leigh

The Lunch Box, 505B - 505D London Road, Westcliff

The Olive Tree, 40 - 42 Station Road, Westcliff

The Pizza Man, 345 Victoria Avenue, Southend

The Tandoori Hut, 83 Southchurch Avenue, Southend

Westcliff Fish Bar, 725 London Road, Westcliff

Westcliff Hotel, 18 - 20 Westcliff Parade, Westcliff

Yoles Ice Cream Parlour, 144 Eastern Esplanade, Southend

Maldon

Bengal Tiger, 4 The Square, Heybridge

Pizza Time, 5 King Georges Place, High Street, Maldon

The Cricketers, Eastend Road, Bradwell

The Ferry Boat Inn, Ferry Road, North Fambridge

Epping Forest

Bread & Bites, 18 High Road, North Weald

Farm Shop, Weald Place Farm, Duck Lane, Epping

Horns And Horseshoes, Foster Street, Hastingwood

Cakes & Shakes, 246B High Road, Loughton

Dada,5 Station Road, Epping

New China Chinese Takeaway, 57 High Street, Epping

Shamrat, 75A Queens Road, Buckhurst Hill

Padmore & Sons (Butchers), 103 High Street, Ongar

The Cart Shed and Farm Shop, 9 Duck Lane, Epping

Basildon

Cafe Cosmos, The Kiosk, Southernhay, Basildon

Cosmos, Fenton Way, Southfields Business Park, Basildon

The Ark Ltd, Langham Hall, Langham Crescent, Billericay

Whitehouse Tandoori, 285 London Road, Wickford

Castle Point

Choux Creamery, 134 London Road, South Benfleet

Hart Road Mini Mart, 128-130 Hart Road, Thundersley

Kebab World, 4 Benfleet Road, Hadleigh

Nagaria, 91 High Road, South Benfleet

Pink Chilliz Benfleet Ltd, 267 Kiln Road, Thundersley

Thundersley Post Office, 470 Church Road, Hadleigh

Wheelers Indian Takeaway, 458 London Road, South Benfleet

Woodfield Food & Wine, 93 Woodfield Road, Hadleigh

Cosmos Pizza & Kebab, 5 Roseberry Walk, Benfleet

Braintree district

Coggeshall Cricket Club, Kelvedon Road, Coggeshall

Friendly Phil's Diner, Unit C2 Charter Way, Braintree

India Villa, 20 Watling Street, Thaxted

Lisa's Kitchen, Allshots Enterprises, Woodhouse Lane, Kelvedon

Post Office Stores, 8 Bedells Avenue, Black Notley

The Chequers Inn, Braintree Road, Felsted

The Little Fish Company, 34 High Street, Kelvedon

Lee Garden, 2 Laburnum Way, Witham

Little Elms PH, Dorothy Sayers Drive, Witham

Spa Fish & Chips, 5A Spa Road, Witham

The Eagle, 192 Coggeshall Road, Braintree

The Woolpack, Church Street, Witham

Tommy Tuckers, 2 Mill Lane, Witham

Thurrock

Farm Pizza Grays Ltd, 7 Derby Road, Grays

Mangal Meze Restaurant, 10 Orsett Road, Grays

The Ship, Dock Road, Grays

Thurrock Carers Centre, Cromwell Hall, Cromwell Road, Grays

Akash Tandoori Restaurant, 9 Brentwood Road, Chadwell St Mary

Chen's Garden, 73 Lodge Lane, Grays

Golden Dragon, 69 Garron Lane, South Ockendon

Happy Garden, 45 High Street, Aveley

Hillside Tandoori, 128 Church Hill, Loughton

Izgara Meze Restaurant, 7 - 9 George Street, Grays

Right Time Restaurant, 237 Dock Road, Tilbury

The Garlic, 123 Grove Road, Grays

The Pizza Man, 85 Garron Lane, South Ockendon

Tilbury Take Away, 163A St Chads Road, Tilbury

Vindaloo, 11 Broadway, Grays

Tendring

Flamingo Restaurant, Kings Parade, Holland-on-Sea

Lilleys Bakery Shop, Portobello Road, Walton

Ocean Diner and Xpress Burger Bar, The Pier, Clacton

Bar 3, Marine Parade West, Clacton

Chang's, 12 Pier Avenue, Clacton

Mac's Plaice, 1 - 3 Church Road, Brightlingsea

Stores, 9 Broadway, Jaywick

Harlow

Harlow Market, 27 Adams House, East Gate, Harlow

Ora Cafe, Unit 44 & 45 Greenway Business Cent, Greenway, Harlow

Tasty Grill Express, 3 Adams House, The High, Harlow

Village Kebab, Unit 42 Service Industry Bays, The Stow, Harlow

Burger Priest, 43 Harvey Centre, Harlow

Chicken Hut, 8 Terminus Street, Harlow

Churchgate Stores, 17-19 Churchgate Street, Harlow

Mo Afro Caribbean Shop, 22 The Stow, Harlow

Premier Stow, 17-18 The Stow, Harlow

Subru's Convenience Store, 29 West Gate, Harlow

The Crown, 40 Market Street, Harlow

Zenz, Station Road, Old Harlow

Brentwood

The Health Garden, 2 Crownleigh Court, 9-10 Ropers Yard, Hart Street, Brentwood

Waltham Abbey

The Woodbine, Honey Lane, Waltham Abbey

Upshire Fish Bar, 123 Upshire Road, Waltham Abbey

Rochford

Bogaz Turkish Restaurant, 123 High Street, Rayleigh

Golden Dragon, 117 Southend Road, Rochford

Sams Cafe, 34 Purdeys Way, Rochford

Shuhag Tandoori Restaurant, 63 Southend Road, Hockley

Smugglers Den Bar & Grill, 315 Ferry Road, Hullbridge

Halstead

Castle Hedingham Community Shop, 5 St James Street, Castle Hedingham

Piccadilly Sweet Shop, 20 Trinity Street, Halstead

Saffron Walden

Oriental Cottage, 1 Mercers Row, Saffron Walden

The Gate Inn, 74 Thaxted Road, Saffron Walden

The Market House, 9 - 11 Market Hill, Saffron Walden

The Mogul Restaurant, 21 High Street, Saffron Walden

The Spice, 11 Market Row, Saffron Walden

Brentwood