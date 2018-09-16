FIRE totally destroyed an outbuilding.

Two fire crews were initially called to Hillman Avenue, Jaywick, shortly before 2pm on Sunday after reports the outhouse was ablaze.

When they arrived they found the building totally alight and the fire had spread to the roof and back of the adjoining main house.

The crews on the ground requested help from colleagues based at Frinton and Weeley to ensure they could keep the blaze under control.

At 5.40pm the fire was put out.

The outbuilding was completely destroyed and the roof and back of the main house has suffered fire damage.

An investigation will take place to determine the cause of the fire.