A DRINK driver crashed into the central reservation of the A120 before continuing on his journey.

Andrew Joy was behind the wheel of Peugeot 206 when he smashed into the middle of the carriageway close to the Ardleigh Interchange.

Despite the front of the vehicle being badly damaged, Joy carried on and eventually pulled into the Premier Inn in Ipswich Road, Colchester.

Having grown concerned about Joy’s driving, a witness who saw the smash on the A120 called 999 and confronted him as he left his car.

Joy went off, saying he was trying to find a garage, but was escorted back to the hotel by the witness and police arrived shortly afterwards.

A young child had been a passenger in Joy’s vehicle at the time.

Officers found a small empty bottle of whiskey in the vehicle which Joy initially said he had drunk between getting out of the car and speaking to police.

He told officers he had two small bottles of Carlsberg at lunchtime but thought the effect would have worn off by the time he started driving at 8pm.

A breathalyser test showed he had 56mcgs of alcohol per 100mls of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Joy, 51, admitted drink driving and being drunk in charge of a child at Colchester Magistrates’ Court.

Representing himself, he said he had actually drunk a bottle of wine earlier in the day of the incident on August 10 but didn’t believe he was over the limit.

He said: “It is totally not me.

“Usually I would not even have two pints and drive.

“I will do any rehabilitation courses you want.”

Joy said a driving ban would impact him as he tried to restart his furniture business.

Magistrates handed Joy, of The Grove, Clacton, a £120 fine and disqualified him from driving for 16 months.

Chairman of the bench Bonnie Hill told Joy he made a serious error of judgement by deciding to get behind the wheel of his car.

She said: “This was a very serious offences not only were you drinking and then driving but you were in charge of a child - and a small child at that.

“You had the safety of that child in your hands.”