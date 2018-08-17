The QEII bridge will be closed tonight.

A transporter, which weighs 400 tonnes, will be escorted across the Dartford Bridge tonight.

The vehicle is leaving Tilbury Docks, travelling along the A13 and then crossing the bridge at 10pm.

The bridge will be closed to traffic for 30 minutes while this happens.

A spokesman from Essex Police said: "We would like thank motorists for their co-operation and patience."