TWO men posing as police officers assaulted a man and stole his car.

A man and a woman had parked the silver Vauxhall Vectra in King George’s Playing Fields, in Ingrave Road, Warley, shortly before 11pm on Wednesday.

They were approached by two men who claimed they were police officers and asked them to get out of the car.

One of the men then assaulted the man and they stole the car.

It was later found in Upminster.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was not seriously injured.

A spokesman from Essex Police said: "Officers investigating a robbery in Warley last night, Wednesday, August 15 are appealing for information.

"Witnesses, anyone with information or was in the area at the time and has dash cam footage is asked to contact Brentwood Police Station on 101, quoting reference 42/118238/18.

"Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org/"