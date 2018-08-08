EVERYONE is invited to have a cuppa and some cake to help those fighting cancer.

The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning has now become one of the biggest fundraising events for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The charity provides support, help and advice to those with cancer and their friends to people across the country.

The year’s event, supported locally by the Echo, will take place on September 28 and everyone is asked to either host their own event or attend one.

Last year, it raised more than £27 million and with your help, this can be another successful year.

The first ever coffee morning for the charity happened in 1990.

Since then, the coffee mornings have raised more than £200 million for Macmillan.

It is easy to host your own event, just visit coffee.macmillan.org.uk to sign up.

You can also see a list of where nearby events are that you can join.

M&S stores are also hosting events, so you can pop in and enjoy some cake while helping to raise money.

Chris Hatton, editor in chief of the Echo, said: “Macmillan Cancer Support is a brilliant charity which provides a vital service to those suffering with cancer.

“A diagnosis of cancer can turn your world upside down and the support offered by Macmillan really is life changing for those diagnosed and their families.

“The Echo is thrilled to be supporting the coffee morning this year and helping to raise as much money as possible to support those battling cancer.

“We hope that all of our readers get behind the fundraising and either host their own event or take part in one of those taking part across the county.”

Although the official date is September 28, you can host your event on whatever day is convenient for you.

All the information that you need is available on echo-news.co.uk or coffee.macmillan.org.uk