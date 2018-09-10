A FOUR-YEAR-OLD boy who has had five major operations since he was born with a rare and life-threatening condition has started primary school.

Alexander Pickering, from Little Clacton, has joined his older brothers Jacob and Theo for his first day at the village's Engaines Primary School.

Alexander, known as Xander, was just an hour old when a nurse at Colchester Hospital noticed he had an imperforated anus, which means he could not pass waste.

The condition is life-threatening if left untreated, putting the infant at risk of infection and possible perforation of the bowel.

At just one day old, Xander was taken to the Royal London Children's Hospital for an operation to create a colostomy and he has been back for four further surgeries.

He used a colostomy bag for 15 months before a second operation created an opening in his bottom.

His most recent surgery, in June, created a stoma which means he does not need a colostomy bag any more and can pass waste at home daily.

Mum Kiera Pickering, 32, said: "Xander was really looking forward to starting school because he wants to be a 'big boy' like his brothers.

"For months, he's been telling us that he is getting taller and asking whether he is big enough to go to school yet.

"Starting school is a huge milestone for us."

Dad Mark 37, said Xander's condition was "life-changing" but they had got used to life with it.

"He knows everything he goes through - we don't hide anything from him," he said.

"We're not looking for sympathy - it's just to make people aware."

"n himself he's amazing, he's magical. He does everything everyone else can do. Nothing can stop him.

"He's been out learning to ride his bike without stabilisers."

The family were supported with accommodation by The Sick Children's Trust, which runs Stevenson House close to the at The Royal London Children's Hospital, throughout Xander's hospital treatment.

Alexander Pickering woth brothers Jacob and Theo, mum Kiera and dad Mark. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

Mrs Pickering added: "We live 70 miles away from where Xander's treatment has taken place, and knowing we had Stevenson House meant we never felt too far away.

"We'd like to say a special thank you to The Sick Children's Trust for keeping us by our son's hospital bedside throughout his treatment.

"We are very nervous about Xander starting school because of his bowel problems which have resulted from his bottom being surgically created.

"But he is so strong we know that he will take school in his stride and do what he does best."