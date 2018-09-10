FIREFIGHTERS have issued a warning to homeowners after an unattended candle caused a bedroom fire in Clacton.

Two fire crews from Clacton and a crew from Weeley were called to the three-storey residential building in Orwell Road at 2.50am on Monday.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said that on arrival, firefighters checked all residents were out of the building before quickly extinguishing the fire.

He added: "The fire was located in a self-contained bedroom on the first floor of the building.

"Firefighters managed to stop the fire spreading to any other room in the building.

"The fire has severely damaged the room but no other room was damaged in the fire.

"The ground and first floor rooms are now without power due to the electrics being damaged by the fire."

The residents affected were left in the care of the Red Cross, who provided welfare support and assisted with re-housing.

One resident was left in the care of the Ambulance Service.

Following the incident the fire service issued advice not to leave candles unattended.

He added: "Incidents like this show how important it is to take extra care when using candles.

" Make sure candles are secured in a proper holder and are away from materials that may catch fire – like curtains.

"Put candles out when you leave the room, and make sure they’re put out completely at night.

"Burn candles in a well-ventilated room, but avoid drafts, vents or air currents. This will help prevent rapid or uneven burning, sooting, and excessive dripping."

Other advice included not leaving children alone with lit candles, keeping the wax pool clear of wick trimmings, to trim the wick to ¼ inch each time before burning, not moving candles once they are lit and not burning several candles close together, as it can cause flaring."