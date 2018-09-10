A TEENAGE girl who scarred a former schoolmate for life after knifing her in the face is set for a significant custodial sentence.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was due to be sentenced for the unprovoked attack when she appeared at Colchester Magistrates Court.

But District Judge John Woollard said his powers of sentencing were insufficient.

The court heard the attack involved her turning a Stanley knife on the victim who was herself just 16 near Vineyard Street car park in Colchester town centre in June.

The court was shown pictures of the victim’s injuries which include a deep cut on her face and scars on her chest.

She recently told officers she no longer visits the town centre as a result of the attack.

The defendant, from Colchester, had denied wounding with intent and possession of a knife but was convicted after a trial.

She has three previous convictions for assault and others for harassment, theft, possession of cannabis and possession of knife.

After previously being arrested for assault on a member of staff at Colchester Library, police found a Stanley knife in the girl’s handbag which she laughed about and said she had forgotten was in there.

Paula Fell, mitigating, described the defendant as vulnerable and troubled and said she was in “a heightened state of distress” at the time of the incident.

She added she had made significant progress while remanded in custody.

Judge Woollard, addressing the teenager, said: “I’ve had to listen to a lot of things before I decide how I am going to deal with you.

“I looked at the facts of the case, the letter you wrote to me, the pre-sentence report and sentencing guidelines which say how the court should approach adults who commit similar offences.

“I have come to the conclusion this court’s powers of sentence are insufficient.”

Mr Woollard is able to remand youths into custody for a maximum of two years.

She will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court in October.

The Gazette asked to name the defendant but Judge Woollard dismissed the application.