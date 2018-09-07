A MAN charged with a string of sex offences against children is set to appear in crown court next month.

Archie Stulpha-McCullum, of Great Bentley, was charged following an investigation by Suffolk Police's Cybercrime Team.

He appeared at Ipswich Magistrates' Court yesterday and did not enter any pleas.

The offences he has been charged with include engaging in a non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl under 13 when he himself was under 18, inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity without penetration and two counts of inciting a girl aged between 13 and 15 to engage in sexual activity without penetration.

Stulpha-McCullum, 20, is also charged with attempting to meet a girl under 16 following grooming, making an indecent image of a child and possessing a prohibited image of a child.

There are allegedly four separate victims in the case who are aged between 12 and 15.

Stulpha-McCullum was bailed until a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on October 4.