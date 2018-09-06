A MAN has been charged with a string of sexual offences relating to children.
Archie Stulpha-McCullum, of Great Bentley, was arrested in June last year following an investigation by Suffolk Police's Cybercrime Team.
He was charged on Thursday with seven offences including engaging in a non penetrative sexual activity with a girl under 13 when he himself was under 18, inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity without penetration and two counts of inciting a girl aged between 13 and 15 to engage in sexual activity without penetration.
Stulpha-McCullum, 20, is also charged with attempting to meet a girl under 16 following grooming, making an indecent image of a child and possessing a prohibited image of a child.
There are allegedly four separate victims in the case aged between 12 and 15 which occurred between August 2015 and June 2017.
He was due at Ipswich Magistrates' Court today.
Comments are closed on this article.