A MAN has been charged with a string of sexual offences relating to children.

Archie Stulpha-McCullum, of Great Bentley, was arrested in June last year following an investigation by Suffolk Police's Cybercrime Team.

He was charged on Thursday with seven offences including engaging in a non penetrative sexual activity with a girl under 13 when he himself was under 18, inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity without penetration and two counts of inciting a girl aged between 13 and 15 to engage in sexual activity without penetration.

Stulpha-McCullum, 20, is also charged with attempting to meet a girl under 16 following grooming, making an indecent image of a child and possessing a prohibited image of a child.

There are allegedly four separate victims in the case aged between 12 and 15 which occurred between August 2015 and June 2017.

He was due at Ipswich Magistrates' Court today.