A FREE weekend of family fun is being lined-up by Clacton Pier later this month for all Armed Forces families.

It is the pier’s way of thanking the forces for all that they do for the country through the year and follows on from a similar event staged for the emergency services in June.

Pier bosses said the weekends have been staged for a number of years and have proved very popular.

A valid ID card needs to be produced and then each forces family will be given four free wristbands worth up to £60.

Live music and children’s entertainment have also been arranged for September 22 and 23 and military vehicles will be on display.

Ewelina Majewska, the pier’s operations manager, said the offer is open to all forces families across the country.

Free music will be provided by Steve Richie on Saturday and Sammy B on Sunday, while James Magic will be performing on the first day with another children’s entertainer booked for the Sunday.