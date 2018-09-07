A COUNCILLOR is calling for free swimming lessons for youngsters following the tragic drowning of a teenager.

Ben Quartermaine, 15, from Clacton, died after getting into difficultly while swimming near to Clacton Pier on July 26.

A mother and her daughter were rescued from the same waters, to the east of Clacton Pier, just a week later.

Now Clacton councillor Andrew Pemberton has called on Tendring Council to offer swimming lessons to every school child in Clacton, during which they would be taught how to deal with a rip tide or strong current.

He has put forward a motion to the council calling for the authority to “take the necessary steps to offer, at Clacton Leisure Centre and other suitable venues, up to six free swimming lessons every year for all children under the age of 15 years”.

Mr Pemberton said the move is needed “in order to see that every child in the district can be taught to swim, cope with a rip tide or strong current, swim or float fully clothed and learn basic life-saving”.

The motion came as former Royal Marine and long-distance swimmer Tom Gunning, of Arnold Road, Clacton, called for a risk assessment to be carried out due to the unpredictable waters in the new bathing area east of Clacton Pier.

Tendring Council has already announced that a multi-agency review of seafront safety will take place at the end of the summer season.

It added it was important not to make a “knee-jerk response” to the tragic incident involving Ben and other rescues over this summer.

It added: “With regard to swimming lessons for children, swimming is part of the national curriculum.

“We are reviewing what support we can offer to schools through our leisure centres to help them deliver this part of the curriculum.”

The motion regarding swimming lessons will be debated at a meeting on Tuesday, September 11.