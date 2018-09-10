A CHILDMINDER has defended the right to expand her business with a shed amidst calls to apply for planning permission despite it being permitted development.

A handful of Tracy Hide's next-door neighbours in Ashes Close, Frinton, have taken offence to the shed, built to help accommodate an extra five children up to pre-school age at Hide and Seek Childcare.

Following complaints to Frinton and Walton Town Council about noise and disturbance, the size of the building, and how much of the residential home was being given over for business use, an informal investigation ensued.

The conclusion of a Tendring Council enforcement officer was "there was no breach of planning control".

Life-long Frinton resident Tracy has run the outstanding-rated service for ten years, and says it was on the advice of Ofsted that she decided to go from an intake of 12 to 17.

She said: "The Government has cut funding massively and childcare settings are really struggling.

"I spoke to Ofsted when I knew there was going to be cutbacks and asked how I could continue to be an effective business as it's not viable.

"They said to expand to five more children to get nursery registration so the ratio of children to adults changes. Per adult they'll now be a few more children so it's more cost-effective, although the funding we receive won't change."

To mitigate the issues raised by neighbours, parents dropping off at Hide and Seek will park offsite, the nursery is term time only from 9am until 3pm, and time in the garden is restricted.

The row has disappointed businesswoman and mum Tracy, 43.

She said: "We've got a new estate going up, Hamford Primary School's intake is increasing so there are all these children and demand, but no childcare.

"I wouldn't have been able to keep going if I'd have continued as I was so this was my solution.

"The neighbours are just panicking because it's different and they don't know what's going to happen so they're worried.

"I understand that, but they've gone about this the wrong way. I've done nothing wrong."

Approval from the enforcement officer has still not satisfied some councillors who say Tracy should be made to apply for planning permission, or residents, who might make a formal case against the build.

A spokesman for Frinton and Walton Town Council said: "The council has instructed officers to ask for the file on Ashes Close.

"Tendring Council will decide on what Mrs Hide needs to do regarding planning.

"The town council has no power to compel someone to do a planning application."

