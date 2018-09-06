A DRIVER from Clacton has been convicted following Essex Police's summer anti-drink driving campaign.

Kenny Queen, 20, of Wellesley Road, was arrested in Marine Parade East on June 30 at 3.20am.

He has now been disqualified from driving for three years and fined £120 for drink driving.

He was also detained for a day for failing to attend court and must pay £90 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

A total of 205 people were arrested during the Drive Safe Drive Sober campaign, which highlighted how alcohol and drugs can impair your reactions when driving.