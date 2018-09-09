THE first Police and Crime Commissioner of Essex will become the new chair of trustees at Essex Community Foundation.

Nicholas Alston will take over from Jonathan Minter - chair of trustees since 2013 - at its annual general meeting in November.

Nick, of Chelmsford, joined ECF as a trustee in 2017, and spent 30 years working in national defence and security which gained him a CBE in 1997.

He is also chairman of the Mid Essex Hospitals NHS Trust and a trustee of the charity Open Road.

ECF awards grants to community groups across Essex such as FoodCycle Clacton, which was awarded more than £8,000 this year.

Chief executive, Caroline Taylor, said: “Nick has a deep understanding of the voluntary and community sector, and the issues they tackle through their work, as well as seeing the importance of partnership working and philanthropic giving.

"I'm really looking forward to working with him and the board of trustees to implement our new five-year strategic plan that builds on all the foundation has achieved to-date.”

