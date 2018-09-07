A DISCOUNT supermarket set to open in Walton has responded to allegations its recruitment process is ageist.

Residents raised concerns on social media that the opening of the store, in Kirby Road, might be postponed due to a lack of new recruits.

The post was then inundated with job seekers saying their application had been turned down because the supermarket was overstaffed.

One said he had been advised the company was looking for a “young and vibrant team”.

But Aldi said this was not included in any recruitment literature and denied it had appeared on its website.

Alan Gridley, 61, from Walton, said he misjudged what he felt was a good shot at a store assistant role.

He said: “From my interview I was under the impression I had a good chance of a job although I’ve not had retail experience for some years.

“My interview went well or so I thought, even to the point of being asked if I was available the following week to shadow in the Clacton store.

“There was no mention of age or date of birth until the female interviewing me asked if I’d be with Aldi for the long haul.

“I replied that I’m 61 and looking for something until I retire at 67, and maybe continue part-time afterwards. And I’m only around the corner from the Walton store. She said this was great.

“Obviously I misread the interview completely. I received a letter informing me I’d been unsuccessful two days later.”

Sandra Morgan, of Walton, underwent a ten-minute assessment at the Clacton store but did not secure an assistant job.

“The trainee manager told me the next stage would be an email the following day so they didn’t consider me for long, saying if I’d been successful.

“I have 30 years’ retail and managerial experience yet wasn’t even invited to the next stage. I was quite shocked,” she said.

One social media user commented to say the company was not discriminatory.

He said: “My brother’s got a job at the Walton store and he’s 31 - hardly young and vibrant.”

Unsuccessful applicants were told that a person is unable to reapply for a job with the chain for one year.

The Gazette contacted Aldi for a comment and put the allegations to the firm.

In response it said it received in excess of 20 applications per vacancy at the store.

A spokesman said: “We had more than 500 applications for the 24 roles available at the Walton store and have not received any complaints about the recruitment process.

“The store will open as planned next month.”